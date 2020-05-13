Jacksonville State University Preparing for Fall Semester With Phased Reopening

It’s been two months since most colleges and universities closed their campuses and offices due to COVID-19, and one local university has just announced plans to reopen its campus in time for the fall semester. Jacksonville State University has announced plans to begin a phased reopening of the campus starting May 18th. On-campus classes with normal operations are expected to be in full swing by the fall 2020 semester. During summer months, the campus will be cleaned and sanitized while plans reopening the campus are being finalized. Spring and summer commencement ceremonies are still scheduled for July 31st and August 1st.