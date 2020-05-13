MOU Agreement Signed Between Gadsden State & ASU

An agreement has been made between two institutions that will provide a pathway for students wanting to further their education. Gadsden State President, Doctor Martha Lavender and Alabama State President Doctor Quinton Ross Junior signed on the dotted lines a formal transfer articulation agreement. This agreement will provide students with a smooth transition from an associate’s degree at Gadsden State to a bachelor’s degree at Alabama State. This was among the very first virtual signing agreements between Alabama institutions of higher education.