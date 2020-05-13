Uber Requiring Drivers to Wear Face Coverings

The experience of taking an Uber is about to change. Beginning Monday, Uber drivers will be required to take selfies in the app to verify they are wearing a mask or face covering before they are able to pick up passengers. That is just one part of an interactive checklist drivers will have to complete each time they go online to accept riders. Other requirements include confirming they do not have COVID-19 symptoms, sanitize their vehicle regularly, and wash their hands. Riders will also be required to confirm that they are wearing a mask or face covering before hailing a car, but they are not required to submit a selfie. Instead, the company is relying on drivers and riders to keep each other accountable.