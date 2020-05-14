91 Tested for COVID-19 in Anniston
The City of Anniston held its fourth Drive-thru COVID-19 Collection site today. More than 90 people were swabbed for the virus. The collection sites were established to provide free testing for people near low income residential areas. Those who test positive and do not have insurance will be eligible for the COVID Care Program at Saint Michael’s Medical Clinic. Results from those tests will be received within the next several days.
