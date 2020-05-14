AHSAA Cancels 2020 Summer Competitions

The Alabama High School Athletic Associations Central Board has cancelled all summer competitions for 2020. That means events like 7 on 7 tournaments, linemen camps, OTAs and play dates are now banned across the state.However it does not include things like distance workouts and conditioning… Piedmont hosts one of the largest 7 on 7 camps in the area each summer. Bulldog head coach Steve Smith spoke with TV24 Sports about the decision and the outlook for the football season.