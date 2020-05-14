Amazon to Mass Produce Face Shields for Healthcare Workers
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Amazon says it will start mass producing protective face shields for medical workers and for the general public. After the E-commerce giant has donated thousands of face shields to health care workers, Amazon says the National Institutes of Health has approved its face shield design so the company can begin producing their own. The gear allows for plastic shields to snap onto a 3-D-printed headpiece. Amazon has also announced its continued development of Coronavirus testing capacity.
