Calhoun County Commission Holds 1st Meeting Since Pandemic
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Calhoun County Commissioners held their first meeting in two months since the pandemic. Masks were being worn and social distancing guidelines were followed. The main topic of discussion during the meeting was about the overall progress being made within county limits and how COVID-19 numbers are much lower than experts predicted. County Commissioners also spoke on how the entire community has responded to the unexpected changes made during this national crisis.
