Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Purchases New Body Scanner

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has been approved by the county commission to purchase a piece of equipment that will make the inmate processing stage more effective. A new body scanner will be installed inside the county jail within the next few weeks. Sheriff Matthew Wade says the jail’s current scanner has been utilized for more than 10 years, and is no longer effective and he hopes the inmates processing stage will move along more smoothly once the new scanner is installed.

Sheriff Wade also spoke to TV24 about the necessary precautions deputies and corrections officers are making in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. No one inside the facility or any employees have tested positive for the virus. Sheriff Wade says he’s proud of the way deputies and other employees have handled the changes during this time.

This week is recognized as National Law Enforcement Week and because of the pandemic, all events during this week have been canceled. Sheriff Wade says he hopes law enforcement officers still know that they are appreciated.

