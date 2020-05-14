Chief Partridge Named One of the Most Powerful and Influential Leaders in Alabama

A local police chief has been recognized as one of Alabama’s most powerful and influential officials. The City of Oxford’s Chief of Police, Bill Partridge, received an honorable mention from YellowHammer News as one of the state’s most powerful and influential officials for his efforts on the forefront of law enforcement methods and technologies. Chief Partridge has been with the police department since 1989 and has held every ranking position with the exception of Assistant Chief. He also served as Calhoun County Corner more than five-years. Partridge is the founder of the East Area Metro Crime Center and currently serves as President of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police.