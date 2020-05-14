Gadsden State Announces Plans to Return to Campus

Gadsden State Community College President Doctor Martha Lavender has announced a plan for students and employees to return to their campuses. Summer classes will continue online with no face-to-face interaction; however, if the state reopens, students can anticipate to return to their campuses on June 1st. Gadsden State custodial, maintenance and Information Technology Services staff returned to work earlier this week and other employees working remotely can choose to do so with their supervisor’s permission. Doctor Lavender says that everyone on campus must follow social distancing guidelines, health and safety practices, and avoid sharing items such as pens, phones and laptops.