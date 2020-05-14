Honda Employee Possibly Exposed to COVID-19
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Honda Manufacturing of Alabama notified its employees at the Lincoln plant that a contractor associate is believed to be COVID-19 positive. The contractor has worked at the plant since reopening. Honda says they have identified the areas where this person worked his shift and those areas are now shut down until they are completely disinfected. Associates who may have been in contact with this contractor have also been notified.
Please reload