NASACR Racing Returning To Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR is set to return to its Most Competitive venue – iconic Talladega Superspeedway – June 20-21 with a tripleheader weekend, featuring the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, as well as the ARCA Menards Series. The June dates are a reschedule of the track’s April race weekend that was postponed due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race will be held on Sunday, June 21, while Saturday, June 20, will feature a double dose of action with the MoneyLion 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event and the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series. In accordance with the State of Alabama, CDC and public health agency standards and protocols, all three events will compete without fans in attendance.

The Sunday GEICO 500 will get the green flag at 2 p.m. CDT LIVE on FOX, MRN (Motor Racing Network) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. NASCAR’s Most Popular driver, Chase Elliott, is the defending champion of the 188-lap event while Brad Keselowski leads all active drivers with five victories at the 2.66-mile facility.

Saturday’s General Tire 200 starts at 1 p.m. CDT followed by the MoneyLion 300 at 4:30 p.m. CDT. Both action-packed races will be broadcast LIVE on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM.

Ticket holders for the GEICO 500 weekend that was set in April may elect to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20% of total amount paid to apply towards a future event, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield, camping, fan hospitality, and Talladega Garage Experience. The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned track, subject to availability. Deadline is June 14. For all options and more information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.

(Courtesy: Talladega Superspeedway)