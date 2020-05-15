Fatal Hit & Run in Anniston Leaves One Dead and One Injured

A hit and run accident has claimed the life of one woman and injured another. According to Anniston Police Sergeant Michael Webb, the collision occurred at the intersection of Front Street and Pyle Avenue. The driver of a vehicle collided with two women who were walking south on Front Street. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the other had to be transferred to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Her current condition is unknown at this time. Sergeant Webb says the driver of the vehicle left the scene of the accident, but police do have a person of interest.