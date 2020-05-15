Gadsden City Council Applies for PPE Grant for Firefighters

The Gadsden City Council has given the green light for an application submission for federal assistance to help firefighters. The grant is for more than $13,000 and will be used towards personal protective equipment for firefighters. The untimely effects of COVID-19 have called for first responders across the country to be on the frontlines to help fight against this virus, while keeping themselves, and their communities safe. The grant application needed the approval from the city council because if awarded the grant, the city is required to match 10% of the funding. Chief Carroll says whether the department gets awarded the grant or not, the city will still have to find a way to get necessary PPE supplies.