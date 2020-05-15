Gov. Ivey Request Changes to Spending Bill

Governor Kay Ivey has returned the spending bill to state lawmakers and asked for changes to be made to ensure that the state’s $1.8 billion in federal Coronavirus relief funds is used for what it is intended for. The spending bill lawmakers passed had designated $200 million to the governor for the reimbursement of virus related expenses and the rest was to be decided by legislation.

Ivey wants the remainder of the money to be dispersed into different categories that includes $250 million to local governments, $250 million for healthcare services, $300 million to support Alabamians, non-profits, businesses, and among other categories. Although it’s lawmakers responsibility to make the budgeting decisions, they will decide on Monday whether to accept the governor’s proposed changes.