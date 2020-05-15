Sacred Heart Catholic School Suspends All Athletics

Sacred Heart Catholic School has suspended all of its athletic programs. The Cardinals fielded teams in volleyball, boys and girls basketball, golf, soccer and cross country. Sacred Heart became a powerhouse and one of the most dominate programs on the basketball court. The school announced plans to begin baseball and softball programs this year but it never materialized.

Coach Ralph Graves and the boys hoops program enjoyed unparalleled success on the court. Under Graves, the Cardinals went on a run of six consecutive Final Four appearances. The program made five straight appearances in the championship games and claimed four consecutive titles. In addition the program had several player sign college scholarships.

This story will be updated.

