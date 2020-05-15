Southside Introduces New Chief of Police

What better way to commemorate National Law Enforcement Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day than to introduce a new chief of police to the community of Southside. The City of Southside has officially appointed Blake Ragsdale as Chief of Police. Ragsdale has been with the Southside Police Department since 2002. He has been serving as interim Chief of Police for the last several months. Ragsdale is a Southside native and he says it has always been a dream of his to one day serve the city as Chief.

Ragsdale shares what National Law Enforcement week means to him, and to the department. Southside’s new Chief of Police says it’s an honor and a privilege to serve the people within the community.