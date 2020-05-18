AHSAA Cancels All-Star Sports Week
The AHSAA announced Monday it has canceled its annual All-Star Sports Week this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.The week-long event was scheduled for July 13-17 in Montgomery. The event features all-star games in football, baseball, softball, soccer, basketball, volleyball and cross country are a part of the festivities. Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith and 10 local all-stars were slated to participate in the football game. Jamie Lee (AHSAA ADs & Coaches Association) said the other all-star rosters would be announced this week and those student-athletes would still be honored by their respective schools.
Golf All-Stars
North Boys
Jackson Bowman - Westbrook Christian
Kenneth Okins - White Plains
Gage Miller - White Plains
Coach Chris Randall - White Plains
North Girls
Coach Jason Pierce - Glencoe