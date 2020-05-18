EMA Releases Video for Safety Practices for Churches During COVID-19

Churches and other places of worship were also included in the Safer At Home order and like other establishments mentioned, safety guidelines for reopening are required. The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency released an informative video as places of worship begin to hold in-person services. Typically, during these services, members come into close contact with other members. Paper programs are passed around and repeatedly touched, chairs are isles are often walked down, and doors are often touched. In this video, several pastors partnered with Calhoun County EMA to give safety tips on how to keep everyone safe and 6-feet apart, during worship services.



Although places of worship are allowed to reopen, many people may still not feel comfortable attending in person services just yet. Churches that have live streamed services up until reopening are encouraged to continue their live streams.