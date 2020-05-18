JSU Holds Scholarships & Yard Signs Drive-Thru for Incoming Freshmen

Incoming college freshmen missed out on quite a bit during their last year of high school, including prom and bachelorette ceremonies. One university saw this past weekend as the perfect time to recognize and celebrate incoming freshmen and their accomplishments. Soon to be freshmen drove through Jacksonville State University’s campus over the weekend to collect their scholarship certificates and yard signs. The scholarships certificates would have been presented to the students during their bachelorette ceremonies but were canceled due to COVID-19. With this being the most excitement some have had in weeks, students made the drive locally while others traveled from Tennessee and Georgia.



Acting President Don Killingsworth was among one of the persons greeting the students and he says despite what all has transpired over the past few weeks, it was heartwarming to see students’ excitement about their future at JSU. Killingsworth says university is still on track towards beginning in-person classes this fall.