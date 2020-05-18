More Business and Restaurants Beginning to Reopen

It’s been one week since the Alabama’s Safer At Home order went into effect; allowing restaurants, gyms, salons, and barber shops to reopen their doors to the public. However, some businesses weren’t so quick to reopen a week ago. As a safety precaution, those businesses and restaurants that chose to remain closed did so to ensure the safety of the public, and its employees until safety guidelines were completely met. As Alabama continues to slowly reopen the economy, more businesses in our viewing area have begun reopening their doors.

