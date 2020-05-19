Anniston Native, ICU Nurse Helps COVID-19 Patients with Music

An Anniston native is getting national recognition for not only her bravery during the pandemic, but for how she is using music to help heal her patients. Doctor Rachel Easterwood is an ICU doctor at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan who is described as someone who loves medicine and classical music. In this short film created by the New York Times, Doctor Easterwood explains how the virus has left patients sick, alone, and oftentimes, hopeless. The former cellist came up with the idea of helping patients cope and fight off the virus by listening to classical music. Easterwood facetime her friends who are musicians from around the country, and they play music for her patients. Easterwood graduated from the Donoho School in Anniston before continuing her education at Juilliard and Columbia Medical School.