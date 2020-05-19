Charles Burkett Leaves Hoover To Become Athens HS New Head Coach

Charles Burkett is leaving Hoover High School to become the new head coach at Athens High. Burkett has strong ties to the East Alabama Community. He played his college basketball at Jacksonville State then later became the boys head coach at Saks High School. He led the Wildcats to the semifinals in 2005 & 2006. He has spent the last 14 seasons at Hoover where he enjoyed a successful run. Under Burkett, the Bucs posted 313 wins and made three trips to the Final Four (2012, 2015 & 2019). He also won the school’s only boys basketball state championship when they claimed the Class 7A title in 2012. Burkett has 422 career wins as he takes over the Athens program.