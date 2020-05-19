Heflin Woman Charged for Fatal Hit & Run in Anniston

The woman who police believe is responsible for a recent fatal hit and run in Anniston, is now behind bars. Ilisha Smith of Heflin surrendered herself this morning after the Anniston Police Department issued a warrant for her arrest Monday. Anniston Police Sergeant Michael Webb says the accident took place nearly a week ago at Front Street and Pyle Street. Two women were walking south on Front Street when they were struck by a vehicle. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to UAB hospital where she is recovering from her injuries. Smith is being charged with a felony, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and she currently remains in the Calhoun County Jail.

