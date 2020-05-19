Jacksonville City Schools Close to Selecting New Superintendent

The City of Jacksonville’s Board of Education could soon select a new leader for the school system. Currently, there are three candidates in the race for superintendent according to School Board President Ed Canady. The first candidate is the acting superintendent, Mike Newell. Pamela Liebenberg and Gary Gibson are the other two candidates for the position of Superintendent. Canady tells us, the board has a tough decision to make. Canady says that a called board meeting is scheduled for Thursday morning at 10. He is hopeful that the board will then reach a final decision on who will be the new leader of Jacksonville City Schools.