Treasury To Send Debit Cards as Stimulus Payments

If you are still waiting on your stimulus payment from the government, chances are you’re likely to receive a debit card in the mail. The U.S. Treasury Department announced nearly $4-million in stimulus payments will be mailed in the form of debit cards. Until now, payments have either been made by direct deposit or as a paper check. This could mean that people will start receiving their money faster than if they had to wait for a check. The visa debit card can be activated immediately and can be used to make purchases, get cash at an ATM, or to transfer funds into a bank account without being charged a fee.