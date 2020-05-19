UAB Doctors Complete Phase One of a COVID-19 Study

Doctors and researchers at UAB are continuing their efforts to battle COVID-19. This week, they announced the completion of Phase One of a study to try and come up with a vaccine for the virus. Doctor Jeanne Marrazzo talked about preliminary results from this phase. The doctor says that Phase Two of the study will begin in July. It will include a lot more people as well as a lot more people who represent the particular group you want to protect.

The doctor also says that because of the urgency of finding a COVID-19 vaccination, researchers will probably combine phase two with phase three. They’ll watch to see if the vaccine is effective in producing antibodies among its group as well as looking at a large scale to see whether it would be effective in actually preventing the infections.

