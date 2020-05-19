Walmart’s Stock Price Up 10% Amid Pandemic

The country’s largest retailer says sales are up 10% within a 3-month period because of the demand for essential items during the pandemic. Walmart’s online sales are also up by 74%. These percentages are a result of customers buying essential items in bulk and home office supplies during the pandemic. Shoppers also used their government stimulus checks to buy products. And to reward employees who are keeping up with that demand, Walmart has paid out two cash bonuses during the crisis. More than 230,000 new employees have also been hired.