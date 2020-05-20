Anniston City Council Gives Empty Lot to Developers for Hotel

The City of Anniston is giving a development company the opportunity to develop a hotel in the downtown area. The Anniston City Council voted to give the empty lot at 1200 Noble Street to Arizona based TUF Hospitality with hopes of a $15 million hotel being built there within three years. The development will receive financial support from former NFL player Karlos Dansby. The hotel is believed to bring more development to the entertainment area. In the agreement between council members and TUF Hospitality, a schematic design has to be presented to council members by July 19th. A construction permit has to be applied for by January of 2021 and approved by May of 2021. If needed, the city has also agreed to provide off site improvements up to $50,000 and up to $100,000 in underground utilities.