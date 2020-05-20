Anniston's Chief Denham Receives Honor at City Council Meeting and Citizens Advisory Committee

A police chief who is set to retire next month is being recognized for dedicating more than 20 years of service to the City of Anniston. It was an emotional Tuesday night for Anniston Police Chief Shane Denham during the city council meeting. Council members presented Chief Denham with a plaque, honoring his 25 years of service to the community. Council members described Denham as a leader who drove to better the community as well as the people around him.

And earlier today, the Anniston Citizens Advisory Committee surprised Chief Denham with a plaque while at the Justin Sollohub Justice Center. The plaque honored Denham for his service and thanked him for fostering better communication between law enforcement and the Anniston Community by creating the advisory committee. Chief Denham’s final day with the police department will be June 4th.