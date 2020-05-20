COVID-19 Causing Blood Shortages and Donors Are Needed

The impact of COVID-19 continues to affect the local blood supply. Blood drives across the state have been canceled throughout the coming months, causing a significant drop in donations. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is asking for the public’s help restocking local blood supplies at hospitals. All blood types are needed and there is a critical need for Type O and B donors.

LifeSouth encourages all eligible donors to book an appointment to donate as soon as possible to ensure a safe and stable blood supply is available for patients. LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations in the coming weeks. You can log on to lifesouth.org to find the nearest donation location. All donor centers and bloodmobiles are enforcing social distancing between donors, implementing heightened sanitation protocols and encouraging donors to wait in their cars until their appointment time.

