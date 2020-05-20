CVS Health Returning Coronavirus Money Received through CARES Act
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
CVS Health plans to return $43 million it received from the government for coronavirus relief. The company says that it did not request the money, but it automatically received the payout through The CARES Act Provider Relief Fund. The federal government says the fund gives $175 billion to hospitals and healthcare providers involved in the Coronavirus response. CVS Health hopes its share of the money will go to others in need.
