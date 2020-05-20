Calhoun County COVID-19 Situation Update

The battle against COVID-19 is far from over, but Calhoun County has achieved a milestone that shows a visible downward trend across all COVID-19 case indicators in the county. According to Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, there have only been 9 new cases of the virus within the last seven days. There are 11 “active cases” within the last two weeks. No COVID-19 positive patients are being hospitalized at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and there hasn’t been any COVID-19 related deaths recorded in a month. Out of the 92 people who were swabbed for the virus last week during the countywide drive-thru testing none of the results came back positive. EMA Director Michael Barton encourages everyone to continue being diligent in practicing the recommended precautions from medical professionals.

There are other locations people can go if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The Calhoun County Health Department has testing available Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 am until 10:30 a.m. RMC also has testing available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The City of Oxford will host a second free Drive-thru COVID-19 testing tomorrow, at the Oxford Civic Center. Testing will be administered from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are eligible for the free testing.