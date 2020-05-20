Calhoun and Cherokee Counties Preparing for Commencement Ceremonies

Hundreds of seniors in our viewing area will receive their diplomas tomorrow. This is the sight at Roy Owens Field at Ohatchee High School. Chairs have been cleaned and measured approximately six-feet apart from one another. Ohatchee seniors were given 10 tickets each today during their graduation practice and will graduate tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. All other Calhoun County and Cherokee County seniors will also graduate tomorrow at their respective football fields.