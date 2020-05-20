ICU Bed Shortage in Montgomery

Happening right now in Alabama’s capital city, leaders are concerned about what they call a shortage of intensive care unit beds. The shortage is due to the continued growth in the number of coronavirus cases in the area. Speaking during a press conference, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said hospitals in his city are out of ICU beds and are having to divert patients to the Birmingham area for treatment, which could trickle down to an overload in that area as well. Reed said this is not just Montgomery’s problem because people in rural areas who do not have access to proper medical care are coming to bigger cities for help. Reed said he wants everyone to understand the significance of this shortage as we head into a long holiday weekend.