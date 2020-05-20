Sean Smith, Trey Higgins & Samuel Dutton Named North-South Baseball All-Stars

A pair of local players that enjoyed a very successful football season are being honored in another sport. Piedmont’s Sean Smith and Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins helped lead their teams to the Class 3A and Class 6A state championships, respectively. They followed that up with play in baseball. The COVID-19 pandemic cut their seasons short, but the juniors did enough to pick up honors from the AHSAA. Smith, Higgins and Westbrook Christian pitcher Samuel Dutton were named to the North-South All-Star Baseball Team on Wednesday. The all-star game has been canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

