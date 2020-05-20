Sen. Doug Jones Introduces New Manufacturing & Healthcare Bill

United States Senator Doug Jones has introduced a bill called “The Build Health Care Equipment in America Act” to bring healthcare manufacturing jobs to America. This bill is similar to the open letter Jones sent to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, encouraging her to establish a health care manufacturing task force to reopen idle factories and produce critical health supplies during the pandemic. The bill would not only produce thousands of jobs for Americans, it would also create tax deductions for businesses to repurpose facilities, increase education tax benefits for health care workers, and create grants to communities to improve facilities to be used as health care manufacturing sites.