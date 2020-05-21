2.4M Americans Filed for Unemployment Claims Amidst Pandemic

The State Department of Labor says unemployment compensation during the pandemic has topped half-a-million. Last week alone, more than 25,000 people filed jobless claims. However, the rate of increase has declined as the local economy continues to reopen.

Numbers nationwide are also on the decline. 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment claims last week, making this the first week since unemployment claims have declined in seven weeks. But even with the economy starting to reopen, layoffs and furloughs are still taking a staggering toll. Last week marked the 9th consecutive week that millions of people have filed for initial unemployment benefits.