Confirmed COVID-19 Case at Cherokee County Health & Rehab Center
Thursday, May 21, 2020
A COVID-19 case has been confirmed inside the Cherokee County Health and Rehab Center. WEIS Radio reports that staff members are working closely with local and state health officials to provide the best possible care for the patient. The facility is also taking necessary measures to limit the threat for others living at the health and rehab center. According to Cherokee County EMA Director, Shawn Rogers, there are 30 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
