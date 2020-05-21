Gadsden City Council Using Grant to Help Struggling Families Pay Utility Bills

Families struggling to pay utility bills during the pandemic could receive help from the City of Gadsden. The City Council approved a budget for the CDBG Cares Act Grant totaling more than $621,000. According to Public Information Officer Eric Wright, the city has committed nearly $177,000 for an Emergency Utility Assistance Program. This will help low to moderate income families with up to $600 to be used to pay utility bills. Wright says the city’s goal is to help at least 300 families. Forms for this program are expected to be available next month.