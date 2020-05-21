Gadsden First Responders Honor Healthcare Workers at Riverview Regional Medical Center

Gadsden first responders stood outside Riverview Regional Medical Center yesterday to honor healthcare workers who, like them, are on the frontlines fighting the fight against COVID-19. During a shift change, first responders with the Gadsden Police, and Fire departments lined up to applaud the healthcare workers as they were coming in and out of the hospital. In Etowah County, there are more than 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths. Healthcare workers are having to come into contact with the virus on a daily basis while caring for patients who are ill. Fire Chief Steve Carroll says this was a simple gesture to ensure medical workers know how much they are appreciated.

