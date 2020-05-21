Governor Kay Ivey's Amended Safer at Home Order

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has amended Alabama's "Safer at Home" order to allow more businesses and facilities to reopen on Friday at 5 p.m. During a joint press conference with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Governor Ivey said unless things get worse, the state is putting the responsibility of safety on individuals in the state, including business owners.



Here’s a quick look at the amended “Safer at Home” order. Entertainment venues such as bowling alleys, theaters, and arcades may open subject to social distancing guidelines. Athletic activities are allowed to begin subject to social distancing. Practices can begin May 23. Competitions can begin June 15. Educational institutes are allowed to open June 1 subject to social distancing guidelines. Child day care facilities may open subject to social distancing guidelines. Summer camps may open subject to social distancing guidelines. Other restrictions and social distancing issued in Ivey’s previous order will remain the same for now. Ivey’s amended Safer at Home order will take effect Friday at 5 p.m. and remain in effect until 5 p.m. on July 3.