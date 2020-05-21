Jacksonville City School District Names New Superintendent

Jacksonville’s school board of education has made a unanimous decision on the city’s next Superintendent. Current acting Superintendent Mike Newell has been named as the city’s new school system leader. Newell has served as acting superintendent since January, after former superintendent Mike Peterson resigned. Board President Ed Canady tells TV24 the board is very excited about the decision and they feel confident that Newell will lead Jacksonville City Schools Passionately. Newell is a graduate of Jacksonville High School, and has worked for the city as a police officer and sergeant before becoming an educator at Jacksonville High School. He then went on to serve as the Director of Operations for the Jacksonville City School District. Now, Newell will officially take over as Superintendent.