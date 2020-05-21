Little River Canyon Drowning Victim Found

A teenager who is believed to have drowned at Little River Canyon National Preserve earlier this week has been identified as a 19-year old boy from Cobb County, Georgia. According to WEIS Radio, when the teen was reported missing Tuesday afternoon, river conditions were extremely rough. Several Search and Rescue teams responded to the scene on Tuesday and Wednesday to look for teen. Because of the rough river conditions, the teen was not located until earlier today. Cherokee County Coroner Jeremey Deaton is evaluating the teens body to determine the official cause of death.