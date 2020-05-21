More than 100 Tested at Free Drive-thru Testing at Oxford Civic Center
Friday, May 22, 2020
More than 100 people were swabbed for COVID-19 and the Oxford Civic Center. According to recent reports from the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, there has been a noticeable downward trend across all COVID-19 indicators in Calhoun County. Emergency Management Officer Myles Chamblee gives the credit to county residents for practicing safety guidelines, and he encourages everyone to continue doing so.
Please reload