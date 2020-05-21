State Troopers Encourage Safety During Memorial Day Weekend Travels

The kickoff to the Memorial Day weekend is a little more than 24 hours away. While many are preparing for weekend activities, state troopers want to encourage drivers to make safety their top priority. This year, the official holiday travel period begins Friday at midnight, and will end May 25th at midnight. During those four days, state troopers will be assigned to roadways and bodies of water throughout the state. Drivers and boaters are urged to obey all driving rules on the roadways and the waters. State troopers will also enforce safety and social distancing guidelines in place by the Alabama Department of Public Health.