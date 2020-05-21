Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works to Permanently Close Hundreds of Stores

Two popular retailers have announced permanent closures to hundreds of locations as a result of the economic effects from COVID-19. Victoria’s Secret will permanently close 251 of its stores in the U.S. and Bath and Body Works will close about 50 stores. Almost all of the stores have been closed since March 17th due to COVID-19, and total sales fell 37% in the quarter that ended May 2nd. The closures will take place over the next several months.

