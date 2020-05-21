Youth Sports and HS Sports Get Dates to Resume Activities

Governor Kay Ivey announced amended orders for the state & the announcement today was a double-shot of good news in the sports world. Youth sports will be able to practice starting on Saturday (May 23) and competitions are allowed starting June 15th. The leagues have several guidelines to maintain including sanitation and social distancing. Individual leagues locally and around the state are expected to announce their starting days soon.

The ruling also affects high school sports. The AHSAA announced schools can open on June 1st - which is one week earlier from the initial expected start date of June 8th. AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese says the organization is elated to have a definite date for coaches and athletes to return. He also has full faith in the leaders to maintain safety when they do return. [Hear from Savarese in the featured video]