AL Dept. Of Labor Warns Against Unemployment Scam
Friday, May 22, 2020
Alabamians collecting unemployment benefits are urged to be aware of scammers who may attempt to take your benefits. A statement from the Alabama Department of Labor says scammers are posing as someone who promises they can collect your benefits for you, and they may try to charge a fee for this service. The only way to file for unemployment compensation benefits in Alabama is through the state Department of Labor and there is never a fee to file for unemployment.
