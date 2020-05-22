Alabama Signs Deal With Apple and Google For Contact Tracing Apps

Widespread reopening is sparking fear about a possible second wave of coronavirus. Now doctors are stressing that the key weapon in the battle is aggressive contact tracing of every person who tests positive. This week, Apple and Google launched software allowing public health authorities around the world to create mobile apps that notify people when they may have come in contact with someone who’s been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Alabama is one of the first three U.S. states to sign a deal with the tech giants. To be clear, even Apple and Google acknowledge these apps cannot replace human contact tracers. It's just another tool to try and corral this virus as the country begins to reopen. The two tech giants say the identities of app users will be protected by encryption and other methods.